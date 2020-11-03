COVID-19 situation improving in Bengal, says chief secretary

On a day the Centre said that West Bengal is one of the four states that have shown an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the past one month, the state government claimed that the situation is improving. The weekly death rate, positivity rate and the infection rate have been descending in West Bengal, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday.

The top official, however, did not divulge any figure to buttress his point. "Though people had come out on the streets to celebrate the Durga puja, the weekly death rate, positivity rate as well as the infection rate have been falling. This has helped build our confidence, though we are aggressively working to develop the (health) infrastructure," he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in New Delhi on Tuesday that Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Manipur have shown an increase in the number of coronavirus infections between October 3 and November 3. In its bulletin on Monday, the health department had said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was 3,81,608 after 3,957 fresh cases were reported, while the discharge rate was 88.59 per cent.