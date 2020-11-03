316 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,033, while 316 fresh cases pushed the tally to 63,197. Dehradun reported the highest number of 74 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 59, Pauri 43, Nainital 29, Haridwar 21, Almora 19, Pitgoragarh 19, Tehri 14, Chamoli 13, Uttarkashi 12, Rudraprayag 7, Bageshwar 3 and Champawat 3, a state health department bulletin said. Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll so far to 1,033, the bulletin said

A total of 57,951 infected people have recovered, 508 have migrated out of the state and 3,705 are under treatment.