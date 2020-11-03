Left Menu
Nashik sees 165 new COVID-19 cases; seven more fatalities

Moreover, seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll in the region to 1,679, the official said. Of the latest casualties, two were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, while five were from other parts of the district, he said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A single-day addition of 165 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday has taken the tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district to 94,312, a health official said. Moreover, seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll in the region to 1,679, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, two were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, while five were from other parts of the district, he said. Of the total number of cases reported so far, 62,422 were from Nashik city, 27,009 from other parts of the district, 4,162 from Malegaon and 719 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 305 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 89,216 in the district, the official added..

