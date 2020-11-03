Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain latest country to vaccinate frontline workers with COVID-19 shot

Bahrain has started inoculating frontline workers with a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday, the latest country to take the unusual step of granting emergency approval for a shot before finishing safety and efficacy tests.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:59 IST
Bahrain latest country to vaccinate frontline workers with COVID-19 shot
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Bahrain has started inoculating frontline workers with a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday, the latest country to take the unusual step of granting emergency approval for a shot before finishing safety and efficacy tests. The program will use a shot developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, which is in Phase III trials in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan, BNA said.

Bahrain's Health Minister Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh said on Tuesday, in comments carried by BNA, that the use of the vaccine complies with the country's regulations on exceptional licensing in emergency cases. "The results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials showed the vaccine is safe and effective," she said, adding that Phase III trials were going smoothly and without serious side effects.

Around 7,770 people have so far volunteered in the Phase III trials in Bahrain and have received a second dose, the minister added. The move is likely to stir a debate in the scientific community about the potential risks of vaccinating people before formal tests for efficacy and safety are finished, as governments scramble to tame the pandemic and revive struggling economies.

"If vaccines are to be rolled out before formal approval and licensing, there needs to be a clear appreciation of the risk/benefit ratio," said Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at Britain's University of Edinburgh. Anyone getting inoculated in these circumstances should be made aware of the risks and monitored for side-effects, she said.

Russia in August become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine, launching a mass inoculation scheme after less than two months of human testing. Tuesday's move by Bahrain comes after the UAE in September authorized similar emergency use of the same vaccine for frontline workers at high risk of infection with the new coronavirus.

In July China launched its emergency use program for three experimental shots, including the Sinopharm one just as its Phase III trials began. Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 (G42) which is handling the trials in the Middle East said last month the vaccine had been administered to more than 31,000 people across the four countries.

Several ministers and senior officials have already received the vaccine in both the UAE and Bahrain, including Bahrain's crown prince. On Tuesday Prime Minister and Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum tweeted a picture of him receiving a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The UAE and Bahrain have pursued ties with China, seeking capital and technology to diversify their economies away from hydrocarbon revenues. However, key ally the United States has warned Gulf states to proceed with caution and to consider their relationship with Washington.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India strongly condemns terror attack at Kabul University

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University, saying the inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. In a statement, the Minist...

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...

One Good Thing: Woman's mission is to honour COVID-19 victims

It broke Jessica Murrays heart that so many people in the St. Louis area were dying from the coronavirus and that they were being remembered less for who they were than as statistics of the pandemic, so she decided to do something about it....

Russia says it will consider Iranian proposal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russia is considering an Iranian proposal for ending the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after three ceasefires failed to halt fighting that is now in its sixth week.Interfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020