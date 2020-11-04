Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's COVID-19 deaths rise by almost 1,000

France's daily COVID-19 death toll spiked by 854 on Tuesday, an increase unseen since April 15, while the number of people hospitalised for the disease went up by more than a 1,000 for the fifth time in nine days. And if the number of new infections, at 36,330, was sharply down versus Monday's all-time high of 52,518, the seven-day moving average of additional cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached a record for a second day in a row, at 43,438.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 00:37 IST
France's COVID-19 deaths rise by almost 1,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France's daily COVID-19 death toll spiked by 854 on Tuesday, an increase unseen since April 15, while the number of people hospitalised for the disease went up by more than 1,000 for the fifth time in nine days.

And if the number of new infections, at 36,330, was sharply down versus Monday's all-time high of 52,518, the seven-day moving average of additional cases, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached a record for a second day in a row, at 43,438. France reinstated a one-month national lockdown on Friday to try and contain the resurgence of the pandemic but it generally takes two weeks for restrictive measures to have some effect.

Authorities could nonetheless reimpose a night curfew on Paris and possibly the surrounding region in the coming days amid frustration that too many people are ignoring lockdown rules. The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,502,763, the fifth-highest in the world, and the death toll stands at 38,289, the seventh-highest globally.

The sharp rise of the daily death toll is in part due to the fact the nursing home fatalities are taken in account twice a week, on Tuesdays and on Fridays. The number of hospitalizations is now at 26,265, a figure multiplied by almost six since an August 29 low of 4,530 and getting closer to the April 14 peak of 32,292.

France's first lockdown, imposed between March 17 and May 11, had been decided to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. The number of persons in intensive care units increased by 148, to 3,878, a six-month high but still some way from an April 8 peak of 7,148.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies with Election Day underway

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the countrys most turbulent presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a drawn-out process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.Democrat Joe B...

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lo...

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...

Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

Eurozone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies. The minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020