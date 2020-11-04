Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: South Korea OKs single test for COVID-19 and flu

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — New Zealand's unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in the September quarter, a better result than predicted amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, government figures show.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:46 IST
Asia Today: South Korea OKs single test for COVID-19 and flu
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Health officials in South Korea have approved a new test that's designed to detect both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza from the same samples, which would help prevent disruption at hospitals as the pandemic stretches into the flu season. The country has struggled to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which some experts say could spread more broadly during cold weather when people spend more time indoors.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19, most of them in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. The national caseload is now at 26,925, including 474 deaths. People have been increasingly venturing out in public after the government eased social distancing restrictions last month to support a weak economy.

"Despite efforts by health authorities to trace contacts and suppress transmissions, such efforts have been outpaced by the speed of viral spread," senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho said during a virus briefing. The new test, which targets genes that are specific to both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, is an evolved version of PCR tests that are used to detect COVID-19 from samples taken from noses or throats. Laboratories use machines to amplify genetic materials so that even tiny quantities of the virus could be detected.

The illnesses are hard to tell apart by their symptoms, so having a diagnosis for both in three to six hours "would be convenient for patients and also reduce the burden of medical workers," Yoon said. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — New Zealand's unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in the September quarter, a better result than predicted amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, government figures show. The rate was up from 4% in the previous quarter. Back in May when the government's budget was announced, the Treasury was predicting unemployment would rise to almost 10% by now. Since then, the government has borrowed and spent billions of dollars on wage subsidies as it tries to mitigate job losses. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the better-than-expected figures show its recovery and rebuild plan is working. The figures show women's employment has been disproportionately affected. New Zealand has been largely successful in its efforts to eliminate the virus from its shores.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Investors dig in for a long night after close initial U.S. election results

Investor hopes for a decisive early read on the U.S. election were dampened on Tuesday night after initial voting results showed a tight race, with signs some traders were unwinding bets that would benefit from a broad Democratic victory. R...

India records 46,253 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 46,253 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, with cases rising again in some parts including the capital New Delhi. With 8.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, India is t...

IPL 13: Win against Mumbai Indians has boosted our confidence, says Rashid Khan

Defending champions Mumbai Indians MI are leading the points table after the final league-stage game, and a win against them has boosted Sunrisers Hyderabads SRH confidence, reckons spinner Rashid Khan. Coming into the game, SRH needed noth...

TVS Motor partners Pilipinas Petroleum to offer Shell loyalty cards

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in the Philippines for providing its customers access to Shell loyalty cards. The association will be carried out through the comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020