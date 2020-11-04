Kerala Youth Welfare Board Vice Chairman K Biju dies

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader and Kerala Youth Welfare Board Vice Chairman P Biju, who had recovered from COVID-19 recently, diedof a heart attack at the government medical college hospital here on Wednesday morning The 43-year-old leader was under treatment at the hospital after he tested positive for the disease on October 21, but recovered from the viral infection recently, party sources said. He tested negative for COVID-19 in the last examination, but was continuing at the hospital due to some other health issues, they said.

A known face in the student and youth agitations in the state capital, Biju was the state committee member of CPI(M). He also worked as the state secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and treasurer of DYFI.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Biju was an energetic and dedicated leader, which made him a favourite of the public. The CM also recalled that Biju had made significant contributions, both as a leader of the student-youth movements and as the vice-chairman of the Youth Welfare Board.

He is survived by his wife Harsha and two children.