Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:18 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:24 p.m.

Fall in mortality rate, high recovery keep active COVID-19 cases in India below six lakh, Union health ministry says. 3:15 p.m.

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists. 2:54 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic carries a message for mankind to give up the culture of blind consumerism and adopt a lifestyle which is in harmony with nature, noted environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt says. The Karnataka government has not yet decided to re-open schools, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar says.

2:48 p.m. Singapore minister says virus restrictions could continue for another year.

2:12 p.m. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave".

1:54 p.m. Almost one in five patients with COVID-19 may only show gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, according to a review of studies.

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according to a report. 1:41 p.m.

Demand for freshers, which was the hardest hit following the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, has seen an uptick since June and this trend is likely to continue till the end of this financial year, say experts. 1:37 p.m.

Puducherry reports 108 fresh COVID-19 cases. 12:56 p.m.

As many as 69 prisoners and two staff members of a sub jail at Modasa town in Gujarat's Aravalli district have tested coronavirus positive, an official says. Ladakh records 84 fresh cases of COVID-19.

12:13 p.m. Scientists have analysed the dispersion of coughs using air flow simulation and found that some smaller droplets, which are easily carried by the wind, travel up to 6.6 metres and even further under dry air conditions.

11:53 a.m. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader and Kerala Youth Welfare Board Vice Chairman P Biju, who had recovered from COVID-19 recently, diedof a heart attack at the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday morning.

11:34 a.m. At least 101 more people, including a two-month-old baby, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 2,893, a health department official says.

11:21 a.m. Indian service sector activity ended the seven-month sequence of decline and registered growth in October, supported by improved market conditions amid easing COVID-19 restrictions, a monthly survey says.

11:08 a.m. Scientists identify COVID-19 patients who recover quickly and sustain antibodies.

Arunachal reports 85 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. 10:19 a.m.

With 46,253 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll rose to 1,23,611 after 514 more fatalities were reported. 9:55 a.m.

At least 20 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,372. 9:29 a.m.

Telangana reports 1,637 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,44,143 while sixmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,357, the state government says. Jharkhand reports 397 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. 3:56 a.m.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday said her office is actively investigating allegations that voters are receiving robocalls, spreading disinformation and encouraging people to stay home on Election Day..

