UP records 2,204 fresh coronavirus cases, 16 infection-related deaths

The number of active cases presently stands at 22,676 of which 9,673 are in home isolation, a government spokesman said. As many as 4,59,722 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the infection in the state where the recovery rate stands at over 90 per cent.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:41 IST
With 2,204 fresh cases, the total count of coronavirus infections on Wednesday went up to 4,89,502 in Uttar Pradesh and the number of fatalities rose to 7,104 with 16 more deaths, official data showed. The number of active cases presently stands at 22,676 of which 9,673 are in home isolation, a government spokesman said.

As many as 4,59,722 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the infection in the state where the recovery rate stands at over 90 per cent. A health department bulletin said that among the 16 fresh deaths, four have been reported from Meerut, two each from Rae Bareli and Sonbhadra and one each from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bulandshahr, Basti, Mirzapur and Etah.

Among the fresh cases, 339 have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar,  277 from Lucknow, 175 from Meerut and 130 from Ghaziabad among others, the bulletin said. On Tuesday, over 1.46 lakh tests were performed in the state, the spokesman said, adding that over 1.54 crore tests in all have been conducted in the state till now.

Stressing on complying with all necessary precautions especially in view of the festival season, he said that use of face masks was most necessary. There is a need to ensure extra precaution in the districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) following a spike in cases in Delhi, he said..

