Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year

Late-stage trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination rollout in late December or early 2021. A vaccine is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:15 IST
Britain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Late-stage trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination rollout in late December or early 2021.

A vaccine is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, shuttered swathes of the global economy, and turned normal life upside down for billions of people. There are more than 200 candidates under development and the vaccine being developed by Oxford and licensed to British drugmaker AstraZeneca is seen as a front-runner.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard said of the chances of presenting trial results. Pollard told British lawmakers that establishing whether or not the vaccine worked would likely come this year, after which the data would have to be carefully reviewed by regulators and then a political decision made on who should receive it.

"Our bit - we are getting closer to but we are not there yet," Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said. Asked if he expected the vaccine would start to be deployed before Christmas, he said: "There is a small chance of that being possible but I just don't know."

The National Health Service (NHS) in England is preparing to start distributing possible COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas in case one is ready by the end of the year. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to be submitted for regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate.

"If I put on my rose-tinted specs, I would hope that we will see positive interim data from both Oxford and from Pfizer/BioNTech in early December and if we get that then I think we have got the possibility of deploying by the year-end," Kate Bingham, the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told lawmakers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was the prospect of a vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. AstraZeneca is presenting its third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

'GAME CHANGER' Work on the Oxford viral vector vaccine, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, began in January. It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.

The chimpanzee cold virus has been genetically changed to include the genetic sequence of the so-called spike protein which the coronavirus uses to gain entry to human cells. The hope is that the human body will then attack the novel coronavirus if it sees it again. If Oxford's vaccine works, it could eventually allow the world to return to some measure of normality.

Asked what success looked like, Pollard said: "Good is having vaccines that have significant efficacy - so whether, I mean, that is 50, 60, 70, 80 percent, whatever the figure is - is an enormous achievement. "It's a complete game changer and a success if we meet those efficacy endpoints," he said, adding it would relieve pressure on the health system.

But Pollard and Bingham agreed that the world would not return to normal immediately. Asked about the chances of a vaccine that would wipe out the coronavirus next year, Bingham said the prospects were "very slim". "(But the chances) to get a vaccine that has an effect of both reducing illness, and reducing mortality (are) very high," Bingham said, adding she was more than 50% confident there would be such a vaccine by early summer.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cong MPs to meet rail minister over goods-train suspension

Punjab Congress MPs will meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday in Delhi over the suspension of goods trains that has led to a power crisis and critical situation of essential supplies in the state. Congress parliamentarian Amar Si...

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India: Officials.

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India Officials....

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the rise in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief ...

EU drug watchdog won't set minimum efficacy levels for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Europes drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.Human studies need to demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020