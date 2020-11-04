Bulgarian foreign minister self-isolates after COVID-19 contact

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Wednesday she was self-isolating after a member of her team tested positive for coronavirus. "I am now self-isolating due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in my team. I am feeling good and will continue to perform my duties," Zaharieva said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Balkan country of seven million people reported a new daily record of 4,041 infections. Some 60,537 Bulgarians have tested positive for the disease since March and 1,412 have died. Bulgaria has closed nightclubs and switched high schools and universities to online studies as it grapples to contain the surge in new cases.

The government has ordered state hospitals to open up more beds for COVID-19 treatment, but will not impose another national lockdown, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.