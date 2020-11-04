Left Menu
Delhi health secretary discusses bed capacity augmentation plan with COVID hospitals' heads

The meeting, chaired by Delhi Health Secretary Sandeep Kumar, took place on the day the city recorded 6,842 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike here till date. "In the meeting, the heads of various fully and partial COVID-19 facilities under the Delhi government shared the situation of beds at their disposal and suggested ways to increase the number of beds, including ICU beds," an official source said.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Delhi's fully dedicated COVID-19 facilities include LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), and GTB Hospital. The LNJP Hospital, the largest facility under the Delhi government, has 2,000 beds.

Out of the 585 beds at RGSSH, 200 are ICU beds and 200 are ICU beds with ventilators, a senior doctor said. "The health secretary also discussed ways to augment beds with ventilators, as cases are escalating every day, with over 6,000 cases being recorded yesterday and today," the source said.

Delhi recorded over 6,800 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Wednesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.09 lakh, while 51 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,703. The 6,842 fresh cases were diagnosed following the 58,910 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 11.61 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The Delhi health secretary took a review meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents to "discuss the capacity escalation plan," it said.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings. According to Wednesday's bulletin, out of the total number of 15,782 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,837 are vacant.

It said 570 beds in COVID care centers are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travelers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

