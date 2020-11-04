Left Menu
Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after governemnt revises count

The tally of infections now stands at 1,284,408 cases, according to the latest data release, which removes double entries and adds some cases that were not initially diagnosed as COVID-19.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:59 IST
Spain's death toll from the coronavirus reached 38,118 after the Health Ministry revised its methodology for recording infections and fatalities, official data showed on Wednesday, up sharply from Tuesday's unrevised 36,495. The tally of infections now stands at 1,284,408 cases, according to the latest data release, which removes double entries and adds some cases that were not initially diagnosed as COVID-19. On Tuesday, the ministry reported 1,259,366 cases.

Unlike France, Germany and Britain, which have imposed nationwide lockdowns, Spain has adopted a regional response to tackling the pandemic, leading to a patchwork of different regulations. Murcia on Wednesday joined several other regions including Catalonia in shutting down bars and restaurants, while the northern region of Cantabria banned citizens from travelling across municipal borders.

Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference it would take two to three weeks for the latest regional restrictions to produce effect, but added that "there is still margin to take additional measures, there are a great many steps we can still take", without specifying.

