Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile, Peru green-light AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials

Chile's government has previously said it had reserved 14.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and incorporated a clause into its agreement for the Sinovac trial for the preferential purchase of 20 million doses. Pinera said Chile had also signed up "several weeks ago" to have access to 7.6 million vaccine doses through COVAX, an initiative led by the World Health Organization for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 05:22 IST
Chile, Peru green-light AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday the country's health regulator had given the go-ahead for clinical trials of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine. Pinera said the AstraZeneca trial would follow one by America's Johnson & Johnson that is already underway and another by China's Sinovac, whose first vaccine doses arrived in Chile on Wednesday.

He said Chile had been working "for months" to ensure sufficient and timely access to COVID vaccines, and hoped to start rolling them out to vulnerable populations "in the first few months of next year." "We all know that a safe, effective and readily-available vaccine to all those who need it will be a huge contribution to the fight against Coronavirus," he said.

Pinera said Chile had signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE for 10 million doses of the vaccine they are jointly developing, and was working on similar agreements with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sinovac. Chile's government has previously said it had reserved 14.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and incorporated a clause into its agreement for the Sinovac trial for the preferential purchase of 20 million doses.

Pinera said Chile had also signed up "several weeks ago" to have access to 7.6 million vaccine doses through COVAX, an initiative led by the World Health Organization for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual vaccines. AstraZeneca, which is developing its COVID-19 vaccine along with the University of Oxford, paused its U.S. trial on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company’s UK trial. The trial resumed in the US on Oct. 23.

Sinovac and Janssen trials in Chile were approved by the health regulator on September 30. Also on Wednesday, Peru said Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca laboratories would begin trials of coronavirus vaccines in the country next week.

"Access to the vaccine against #COVID19 is a national objective," the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter. Two weeks ago, Peru said it had withdrawn from signing a coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca because it did not provide data on its vaccine studies.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety, suspicions color U.S. post-election uncertainty

Weary from one of the most bruising U.S. presidential races in modern times, Republican and Democratic voters alike were in a state of high anxiety on Wednesday with the election outcome still unsettled a day after polls closed. President D...

FEATURE-Indigenous Tao way of life under threat on Taiwan island

By Sally Jensen ORCHID ISLAND, Taiwan, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hile 2020 will be remembered by many as a year of travel bans and cancelled vacations, the indigenous Tao people of Orchid Island will remember it as the year unpre...

Rugby-Hodge to face All Blacks at flyhalf as Rennie rings the changes

Reece Hodge will play his first test for Australia at flyhalf against New Zealand in Brisbane this weekend after coach Dave Rennie on Thursday made six changes to his starting side for the second Tri-Nations test. With James OConnor still s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares follow Wall St higher on U.S. gridlock bets

Asian share markets firmed on Thursday while bonds held big gains as investors awaited a clear result from the U.S. election, with the likely prospect of policy gridlock seemingly warmly welcomed by Wall Street overnight.MSCIs broadest inde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020