Left Menu
Development News Edition

MFine onboards 70 new hospitals amid rising COVID-19 cases

Stating that it has seen strong growth in the Delhi region since March this year, MFine said it has recently added two lakh new users from the city on its telemedicine platform. "To keep up with the increasing number COVID-19 cases and rising demand for remote consultations, MFine added 70 new hospitals in Delhi, including Fortis Hospital, PSRI Hospital, and CK Birla Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:10 IST
MFine onboards 70 new hospitals amid rising COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

MFine, a platform that enables virtual medical consultations, on Thursday said it has added two lakh new users from Delhi-NCR and onboarded 70 new hospitals over the last few months, driven by strong demand for remote consultation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stating that it has seen strong growth in the Delhi region since March this year, MFine said it has recently added two lakh new users from the city on its telemedicine platform.

"To keep up with the increasing number COVID-19 cases and rising demand for remote consultations, MFine added 70 new hospitals in Delhi, including Fortis Hospital, PSRI Hospital, and CK Birla Hospital. MFine now has more than 140 hospital partners in the region and plans to add 500 more doctors through ongoing hospital partnerships," it said in a statement. Apart from tele consults, MFine also allows users to book radiology appointments and laboratory testing at-home through six lab partners and 60 radiology centres across Delhi NCR.

"We have seen a huge uptick in the number of virtual consultations coming from Delhi and adjoining towns and cities during the winter season. This year with COVID-19 cases expected to rise, we have partnered with more hospitals to fulfill the increasing demand," MFine co-founder Ashutosh Lawania said. He added that users can easily access top doctors in the city for both COVID and non-COVID issues on its platform.

MFine was launched in December 2017 by Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli, and were later joined by Ajit Narayanan and Arjun Choudhary. It currently has 550 partner hospitals and 3,500 doctors handling 10,000 cases per day across 30 specialities. Delhi on Wednesday saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.

In its statement, MFine said its self-assessment tool (launched earlier this year) had been used by 38,000 patients in the city and more than 14,000 users have consulted for COVID-19. MFine observed that the most commonly reported symptoms by users in Delhi include COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms such as breathing difficulties, cough, cold and fever.

People are also consulting on MFine for gastrointestinal issues, women's health issues and chronic issues like diabetes, thyroid malfunctioning and hypertension, the statement said. Apart from Delhi, MFine is seeing a steady rise in consultations from nearby tier II and III cities as well. Patients who used to travel to Delhi for medical consultations are now using MFine to consult specialist doctors from the comfort of their homes, it said.

MFine recently reported a 10X growth in its consultation business and 3X growth in the number of speciality and super-specialty consultations since March 2020, the statement said. While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted users to consult on MFine for common health issues, the healthcare platform saw a phenomenal increase in consultations within the speciality and super speciality doctors, including consultations for mental health, pregnancy and chronic care management, it added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan to test three COVID-19 vaccines, plans no lockdown

Uzbekistan has no plans to impose another lockdown despite the growth in COVID-19 cases globally, and intends to take part in the final trials of Chinese and Russian vaccines, a senior health official said. Tashkent is in talks with Chinas ...

Can sense public anger against Mamata govt: Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the death knell of her regime has been sounded. Shah urged the people to give the BJP a chance t...

Indonesia officially in recession as GDP fall amid pandemic

Indonesias economy has fallen into recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics Indonesia, the central statistics agency, sa...

KS Eshwarappa welcomes CBI's move to interrogate Vinay Kulkarni in Yogesh Gowda murder case

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday welcomed the CBIs move to interrogate Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the 2016 murder case of Yogesh Gowda, a member of the Dharwad District Panchayat. In the past, few politici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020