MFine onboards 70 new hospitals amid rising COVID-19 cases

MFine, a platform that enables virtual medical consultations, on Thursday said it has added two lakh new users from Delhi-NCR and onboarded 70 new hospitals over the last few months, driven by strong demand for remote consultation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stating that it has seen strong growth in the Delhi region since March this year, MFine said it has recently added two lakh new users from the city on its telemedicine platform.

"To keep up with the increasing number COVID-19 cases and rising demand for remote consultations, MFine added 70 new hospitals in Delhi, including Fortis Hospital, PSRI Hospital, and CK Birla Hospital. MFine now has more than 140 hospital partners in the region and plans to add 500 more doctors through ongoing hospital partnerships," it said in a statement. Apart from tele consults, MFine also allows users to book radiology appointments and laboratory testing at-home through six lab partners and 60 radiology centres across Delhi NCR.

"We have seen a huge uptick in the number of virtual consultations coming from Delhi and adjoining towns and cities during the winter season. This year with COVID-19 cases expected to rise, we have partnered with more hospitals to fulfill the increasing demand," MFine co-founder Ashutosh Lawania said. He added that users can easily access top doctors in the city for both COVID and non-COVID issues on its platform.

MFine was launched in December 2017 by Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli, and were later joined by Ajit Narayanan and Arjun Choudhary. It currently has 550 partner hospitals and 3,500 doctors handling 10,000 cases per day across 30 specialities. Delhi on Wednesday saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.

In its statement, MFine said its self-assessment tool (launched earlier this year) had been used by 38,000 patients in the city and more than 14,000 users have consulted for COVID-19. MFine observed that the most commonly reported symptoms by users in Delhi include COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms such as breathing difficulties, cough, cold and fever.

People are also consulting on MFine for gastrointestinal issues, women's health issues and chronic issues like diabetes, thyroid malfunctioning and hypertension, the statement said. Apart from Delhi, MFine is seeing a steady rise in consultations from nearby tier II and III cities as well. Patients who used to travel to Delhi for medical consultations are now using MFine to consult specialist doctors from the comfort of their homes, it said.

MFine recently reported a 10X growth in its consultation business and 3X growth in the number of speciality and super-specialty consultations since March 2020, the statement said. While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted users to consult on MFine for common health issues, the healthcare platform saw a phenomenal increase in consultations within the speciality and super speciality doctors, including consultations for mental health, pregnancy and chronic care management, it added.