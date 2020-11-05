Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mental confusion could be an early sign of COVID-19, study says

The evidence of hypoxia-related brain damage has been observed in autopsies carried out on patients who have died from the infection, and it has been possible to isolate the virus from the cerebral tissue, Correa said. According to the researchers, delirium, cognitive deficits and behavioural anomalies are most likely to be the result of systemic inflammation of the organ and a state of hypoxia, which also causes the neuronal tissue to become inflamed and cause damage in areas such as the hippocampus.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:16 IST
Mental confusion could be an early sign of COVID-19, study says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delirium or mental confusion accompanied by a fever could be an early symptom of COVID-19, particularly in elderly patients, according to a review of studies. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Immunotherapy, suggests that together with the loss of the senses of taste and smell, and headaches that occur in the days prior to the manifestation of coughing and breathing difficulties, some patients also develop delirium.

As such, the manifestation of this state of confusion, when accompanied by high fever, should be considered an early marker of the disease, particularly in the case of elderly patients. "Delirium is a state of confusion in which the person feels out of touch with reality as if they are dreaming," explained Javier Correa from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) in Spain.

"We need to be on the alert, particularly in an epidemiological situation like this, because an individual presenting certain signs of confusion may be an indication of infection," said Correa, who carried out this study at the University of Bordeaux in France. Correa, together with UOC researcher Diego Redolar Ripoll, reviewed scientific work published on the effects of COVID-19 in relation to the central nervous system, i.e. the brain.

The review found that there are growing indications that the novel coronavirus also affects the central nervous system, and produces neurocognitive alterations, such as headaches and delirium, as well as psychotic episodes. "The main hypotheses which explain how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain point to three possible causes: hypoxia or neuronal oxygen deficiency, inflammation of brain tissue due to cytokine storm and the fact that the virus has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier to directly invade the brain," said Correa.

He noted that any one of these three factors has the potential to result in delirium. The evidence of hypoxia-related brain damage has been observed in autopsies carried out on patients who have died from the infection, and it has been possible to isolate the virus from the cerebral tissue, Correa said.

According to the researchers, delirium, cognitive deficits and behavioral anomalies are most likely to be the result of systemic inflammation of the organ and a state of hypoxia, which also causes the neuronal tissue to become inflamed and cause damage in areas such as the hippocampus. This is associated with the cognitive dysfunctions and behavioral alterations presented by patients suffering delirium, they said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.Ive chosen to take d...

Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it&#160;expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall ma...

ASDC Recognises Automotive Skills Achievement at Scale with Certif-ID

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automotive Skills Development Council ASDC is the first Sector Skill Council of India. A collaborative initiative by Government of India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM, Automoti...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020