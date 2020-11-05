Left Menu
Swiss coronavirus infections surpass 200,000

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:28 IST
Swiss coronavirus infections surpass 200,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus infections rose by 10,128 in a day, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Thursday.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 202,504 and the death toll rose by 62 to 2,337. Hospitalisations rose by 399 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions.

