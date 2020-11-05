Haryana records 2,064 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Haryana's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,76,146 on Thursday with 2,064 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,859 with 23 more fatalities, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Fatehabad; three each from Jind, Bhiwani and Gurgaon; two each from Faridabad, Ambala and Rohtak; and one each from Hisar, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Sirsa districts, the bulletin said.

The districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (555), Faridabad (372), Hisar (192) and Rewari (108). The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 14,644. The state has a recovery rate of 90.63 per cent.