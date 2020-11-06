Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary will start to import Russia's COVID-19 vaccine from December

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday. Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine and start producing it, the minister added.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:58 IST
Hungary will start to import Russia's COVID-19 vaccine from December
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.

Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine and start producing it, the minister added. "Russia will begin shipping small quantities of the vaccine in December in order to complete clinical trials and examine the vaccine here and complete the licensing process," he said. "They said they could begin large-scale shipments from the second or third week of January."

What that entails will be clarified in two weeks' time as Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who had discussed the deal with Szijjarto, told the Hungarian diplomat that facilities in Russia were preparing for large-scale production. Even with mass production of the Russian vaccine hitting snags recently, countries have lined up to place orders for it, with Brazil saying it expected to have a vaccine deployable by the middle of next year.

Russia has agreed to supply its "Sputnik V" vaccine to Brazil, submitting preliminary documents to health regulators there last week. Argentina is also expecting 10 million doses of Sputnik V between December and January.

Russia, raising eyebrows in the West, is rolling out Sputnik V for domestic use despite the fact that late-stage trials have not yet finished. Russians themselves are growing more skeptical about the vaccine. It was unclear when Hungary planned to deploy the vaccine.

Szijjarto, who is in quarantine after contracting the coronavirus, said he displayed mild symptoms but was hoping to get better and was working through the sickness.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...

Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least 18 people and turning streets into waist-high water channels, though 60 fishermen who had been missing off Honduras made it back to shore. F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020