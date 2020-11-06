Left Menu
India reaches 8.4 million coronavirus cases

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:32 IST
India reaches 8.4 million coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India recorded 47,638 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 8.41 million, data from the health ministry showed on Friday. India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States, but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season.

Deaths rose by 670 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities to 124,985, the ministry said.

