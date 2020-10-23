Left Menu
Resident doctors of NDMC Medical College, Hindu Rao Hospital on strike over pending salary

Resident Doctors' Associations of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday against non-payment of salaries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:54 IST
Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital protesing against non-payment of salaries. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Resident Doctors' Associations of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday against non-payment of salaries. In a letter addressed to the medical superintendent of Hindu Rao hospital, the Resident Doctors' Association of the hospital said that five resident doctors will go on an indefinite hunger strike from 4.00 pm today if their demands are not met.

"...due to no-payment of salaries for three months we have decided that if our demands are not resolved on an urgent basis then our five residents would be going on indefinite hunger strike commencing from 4.00 pm today i.e. October 23," resident doctors said in the letter. It added that in case of any mishap, hospital administration will be held responsible, and requested hospital administration to make arrangements for medical facilities and put them on standby.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting since few weeks against non-payment of salaries. Many doctors sat outside the hospital demanding their dues pending for several months and raised slogans against the Delhi government.

On October 13, the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated COVID-19 hospital. Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that COVID-19 patients at the MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital will be shifted to the Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of Hindu Rao have given a notice for a strike. (ANI)

