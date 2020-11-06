Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns as Russia reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an increase in coronavirus cases to a daily high of 20,582 was alarming and that authorities would take action depending on how the situation developed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:52 IST
Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns as Russia reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an increase in coronavirus cases to a daily high of 20,582 was alarming and that authorities would take action depending on how the situation developed. "The trend is alarming, the pandemic is developing," Peskov said. "The situation is being carefully monitored and analysed, and measures taken collectively... taking into account the specifics of a given region."

In recent months Russian authorities have said that harsh restrictions were not needed to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, stressing that hygiene and safety precautions were key. The Kremlin has said that targeted measures in certain regions were enough because Russia was better equipped to tackle the virus than earlier in the pandemic, when it imposed lockdowns nationwide.

With 1,733,440 infections, the country of about 145 million people has the world's fourth largest number of cases behind the United States, India and Brazil. Authorities also reported 378 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 29,887.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolte-Patil posts Rs 22 cr loss in Sep quarter

Pune-based realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower incomeIts net loss stood at Rs 13.97 crore in the year-ago periodT...

US STOCKS-Futures slip after strong Wall St rally as Biden edges closer to White House

U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday as investors locked in some gains after a more than 7 rally on Wall Street this week, while Democrat Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia for the ...

Gadkari asks automakers to reduce EV cost, forgo profit initially to capture market

Asserting that India has full potential to emerge as a global hub for electric vehicles by 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to reduce cost and forego profit initially to capture market and fuel gro...

Govt weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act NFSA. New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020