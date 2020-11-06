WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish COVID-19 mink outbreak
The World Health Organization said on Friday it was looking at biosecurity in countries where there are mink farms after Denmark ordered a nationwide cull of the animals due to a widespread coronavirus outbreak among them. Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, told a WHO news briefing in Geneva that the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern". The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, a second WHO expert said.Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:46 IST
Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, told a WHO news briefing in Geneva that the transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern". The risk was much lower in animals other than mink, a second WHO expert said. "We are working with regional offices... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events," van Kerkhove said.