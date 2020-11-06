Left Menu
Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 126 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatalities Puducherry: Puducherry reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 35,675, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday. MDS3 KA-CRACKER-BAN Karnataka will ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali: CM Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the state government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Deepavali, due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths take toll to 1,366 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,47,284 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,366, the state government said on Friday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 126 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatalities Puducherry: Puducherry reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 35,675, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday.

MDS3 KA-CRACKER-BAN Karnataka will ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali: CM Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the state government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Deepavali, due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. MDS4 TN-BJP-YATRA BJP TN chief Murugan tries to go on 'Vel yatra' defying ban, detained Chennai: The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan was on Friday detained at Tiruttani near here by police when he tried to embark on a statewide 'Vel Yatra', defying a ban.

MDS5 KA-ISRO Countdown begins for launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01: ISRO Bengaluru: The countdown for the November 7 launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 has begun, ISRO said on Friday.PTI SS PTI PTI.

