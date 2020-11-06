Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aspirin to be tested as potential COVID-19 drug in UK study

Painkiller aspirin will be evaluated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in one of Britain's biggest trials, which will assess whether it might reduce the risk of blood clots in people with the disease. The scientists behind the RECOVERY trial, which is looking into a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, said it would include the drug, which is commonly used as a blood thinner.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:57 IST
Aspirin to be tested as potential COVID-19 drug in UK study

Painkiller aspirin will be evaluated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in one of Britain's biggest trials, which will assess whether it might reduce the risk of blood clots in people with the disease.

The scientists behind the RECOVERY trial, which is looking into a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, said it would include the drug, which is commonly used as a blood thinner. "There is a clear rationale for believing that it (aspirin) might be beneficial, and it is safe, inexpensive and widely available," said Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of the trial.

Patients infected with the coronavirus are at a higher risk of blood clots because of hyper-reactive platelets, the cell fragments that help stop bleeding. Aspirin is an antiplatelet agent and can reduce the risk of clots, the RECOVERY trial's website said on Friday. At least 2,000 patients are expected to randomly get 150 mg of aspirin daily along with the usual regimen. Data from those patients will be compared with at least 2,000 other patients who receive the standard COVID-19 treatment on its own, the website showed.

Small daily doses of aspirin has been found to reduce the risk of certain cancers. As a blood thinner, it increases the risk of internal bleeding, and taking too much over a long period of time has been associated with kidney damage. Other treatments being tested in the RECOVERY trial include common antibiotic azithromycin and Regeneron's antibody cocktail that was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 symptoms.

Unlike Gilead's remdesivir, which has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in the United States but has shown poor results in a large World Health Organization trial, aspirin is a generic drug, making it much cheaper. The RECOVERY trial was the first to show that dexamethasone, a steroid which is also cheap and widely available, could save lives of people severely ill with COVID-19.

It also showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by Trump, was of no benefit in treating COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala launches scheme for better livelihood of fisherfolk

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 PTI A pioneering eco-sustainable programme Parivarthanam, to help the fishing community was launched here on Friday, aiming to improve the livelihood skills of youngsters along the coastline and also enable socio-e...

Re-opening of schools, college will be decided on Nov 9: CM

A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials, parents and teachers on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday. The dates for re-opening of school...

SC says Nov 9 e-auction of 34 coal blocks will be subject to its orders

The Supreme Court Friday categorically told the Centre that the November 9 e-auction of 34 coal blocks, including five in Jharkhand, shall be subject to its final order. The apex court also asked the Centre to inform the bidders that benefi...

Valley's youth being pushed to pick up arms again: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday claimed that the recent missteps of the Centre have pushed the Valleys youth to pick up arms again. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, there was barely any youth resorting to arms. The number of men,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020