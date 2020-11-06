Left Menu
J-K records 581 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 581 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the number of cases to 97,805 and the death toll to 1,523, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 228 were from the Jammu division and 353 from the Kashmir Valley, they said. The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 169 cases, followed by 92  in Jammu.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:56 IST
J-K records 581 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 581 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, taking the number of cases to 97,805 and the death toll to 1,523, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 228 were from the Jammu division and 353 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 169 cases, followed by 92  in Jammu. There are 5,745 active cases as of now in the UT, while 90,537 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The UT reported four COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- two from the Jammu division and four from the Kashmir valley, they said. PTI MIJ AQS AQS.

