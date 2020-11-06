Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO looks at mink farm biosecurity globally after Danish coronavirus cases

Denmark said this week it plans to cull its entire mink population and announced strict new lockdown measures in the north of the country to prevent a mutated coronavirus from spreading in the animals and to humans. It has raised concerns that the mutations could affect the potential efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in development.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:06 IST
WHO looks at mink farm biosecurity globally after Danish coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization is looking at biosecurity around mink farms in countries across the world to prevent further "spillover events" after Denmark ordered a national mink cull because of an outbreak of coronavirus infections in the animals. Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing in Geneva on Friday that transmission of the virus between animals and humans was "a concern".

But she added: "Mutations (in viruses) are normal. These type of changes in the virus are something we have been tracking since the beginning." The risk was much lower in other farm animals than mink, which appear to be much more susceptible to infection, a second WHO expert said.

"We are working with regional offices ... where there are mink farms, and looking at biosecurity and to prevent spillover events," van Kerkhove said. Denmark said this week it plans to cull its entire mink population and announced strict new lockdown measures in the north of the country to prevent a mutated coronavirus from spreading in the animals and to humans.

It has raised concerns that the mutations could affect the potential efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in development. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, said on Friday, however, that it is too early to jump to conclusions about the implications of mutations in the virus found in mink.

"We need to wait and see what the implications are but I don't think we should come to any conclusions about whether this particular mutation is going to impact vaccine efficacy," she said. "We don't have any evidence at the moment that it would." MUTATED STRAIN

Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, said a mutated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus had been found in 12 people and on 5 mink farms. Kerkhove said Denmark's decision to cull its mink was aimed at preventing the establishment of "a new animal reservoir for this virus".

Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, said the WHO would complete a risk assessment of the incident and share it with WHO members within hours. Coronavirus is thought to have first jumped from animals to humans in China, possibly via bats or another animal at a food market in Wuhan, although many outstanding questions remain.

Other mammals have been known to catch it such as cats. Others, such as mice and ferrets, are being intentionally infected with it for medical research. "There's always the potential that this can come back to humans," Ryan said. "That is a concern because mammal species like mink are very good hosts and the virus can evolve within those species especially if they are in large numbers packed closely together."

But Ryan added that other farm animals, such as pigs and poultry, had "very strict" biosecurity in place to prevent viruses jumping the species barrier. (Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich, editing by Alex Richardson, Louise Heavens and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says its two largest cities under fierce attack

Three residents of Nagorno-Karabakhs largest city were killed during overnight shelling by Azeri forces, the enclaves ethnic Armenian-controlled Emergency and Rescue Service said on Friday, as the battle for control of its major settlements...

CAA will be implemented; it is our commitment : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

CAA will be implemented it is our commitment Amit Shah in Kolkata....

NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara thermal power proj to be fully commercially operational from midnight

NTPC on Friday said the second 880 MW unit of the Lara thermal power plant Stage-I in Chhattisgarh will be commercially operational from midnight tonight. With this unit, the 1,600 MW 800 MW X 2 Lara project Stage-I would be fully commercia...

IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB in Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. SRH had to win all their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the playoffs. On ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020