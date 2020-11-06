Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast virus tests at French nursing homes as deaths rise anew

They make up a large proportion of the 39,037 total reported deaths in France, among the world's highest tolls. France is currently under a new partial lockdown as overall virus hospitalisations and deaths have risen sharply in recent weeks, but nursing homes are allowed to stay open if they take precautions.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:21 IST
Fast virus tests at French nursing homes as deaths rise anew

Virus pressure is mounting at French nursing homes, where more than 400 people with COVID-19 have died in the past week and some residents are again being confined to their rooms and cut off from their families. “I cry every day,” said Patricia Deliry, 81, whose daughter usually provides daily assistance at her Paris care home but has been kept away for the past two weeks as part of the home's virus protection efforts.

Deliry hasn't been able to see fellow residents either. “We're confined, closed in from morning to night.” French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Friday that the government is sending 1.6 million rapid virus tests to care homes across the country to allow them to test personnel. It's part of efforts to avoid mass new confinement of nursing home residents after the anguish caused during a nationwide lockdown in the spring. Germany launched a similar program this week.

“The goal is to learn lessons from the first wave,” said the government minister for elderly care issues, Brigitte Bourgignon, while visiting a nursing home south of Paris on Friday. “What we want is to stay on this balancing line -- which is difficult -- between the protection that we owe our elders but also the fact that we should respect their rights and therefore not isolate them totally.” More people have died with the virus in French nursing homes in the last two weeks than in the previous five months combined, according to public health agency figures.

The health minister said Friday that 15% of homes currently have active virus cases, and “mortality is growing every day, like we saw in the first wave.” France has reported 12,079 virus-related deaths in nursing homes overall; many other nursing home residents died after being transferred to hospitals. They make up a large proportion of the 39,037 total reported deaths in France, among the world's highest tolls.

France is currently under a new partial lockdown as overall virus hospitalisations and deaths have risen sharply in recent weeks, but nursing homes are allowed to stay open if they take precautions. Many still allow visitors to see family members through plexiglass dividers or at a large distance.

Deliry's care home has said it periodically suspends family visits and re-confines some residents as new cases emerge, then allows them back with distancing and disinfection requirements when the risk subsides. But for residents and their relatives, the unpredictability is deeply frustrating.

“At least there is television (in the room), or I would be banging my head against the wall,” Deliry, who is partially disabled after a stroke, told The Associated Press. Meanwhile care home staff are under increasing strain. Bourguignon said medical students would be called in to reinforce nursing home personnel, and told workers, “Hang in there. Yes, the second wave is here, and there will be enormous work to take on, and there will be difficult situations.”

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland reports Q2 net loss of Rs 96.23 cr

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ashok...

Canada job growth slows as shutdowns bite, but analysts see signs of resilience

Canada added fewer jobs than expected in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite but analysts said the gains nonetheless reflected welcome signs of economic resilience. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 83,600 new jobs a...

Guj: Ahmedabad sees 175 fresh COVID-19 cases; 242 recoveries

As many as 175 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said on Friday. With the addition of the latest infections, the tally in the district has...

GRAPHIC-Second French lockdown less severe for the economy one week in

One week into Frances second coronavirus lockdown this year, the euro zones second-biggest economy is holding up much better than the first time, data ranging from traffic congestion to electricity use show. High-frequency data bear out ane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020