Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russia's coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the increase in coronavirus cases to a daily high of 20,582 was alarming and that authorities would take action depending on how the situation developed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:22 IST
The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russia's coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the increase in coronavirus cases to a daily high of 20,582 was alarming and that authorities would take action depending on how the situation developed. Asked whether Russia's measures had been effective in containing the virus without imposing lockdowns, Peskov said: "It is probably too early to talk about this."

"The trend is alarming, the pandemic is developing," he added. "The situation is being carefully monitored and analysed, and measures taken collectively... taking into account the specifics of a given region." In recent months Russian authorities have said that harsh restrictions were not needed to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, stressing that hygiene and safety precautions were key.

The Kremlin has said that targeted measures in certain regions were enough because Russia was better equipped to tackle the virus than earlier in the pandemic, when it imposed lockdowns nationwide. Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of Moscow, said that 1,300 to 1,400 patients were being hospitalized in the city with the coronavirus on a daily basis. She added that 70% of the more than 15,000 hospital beds the city had allocated to COVID-19 patients were currently occupied.

"Unfortunately we cannot say the situation is stable at the moment," TASS news agency quoted her as saying. The Russian capital, home to nearly 13 million people, recorded 6,253 new infections on Friday.

With 1,733,440 infections, Russia has the world's fourth largest number of cases behind the United States, India and Brazil. Authorities also reported 378 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 29,887.

