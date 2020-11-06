Left Menu
North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move was contain the virus, and it came two days after the government ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark's 1,139 mink farms. In seven northern Denmark municipalities with some 280,000 residents sport and cultural activities have been suspended, public transportation has been stopped and regional borders have been closed.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:45 IST
North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move contained the virus, and it came two days after the government ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark's 1,139 mink farms.

In seven northern Denmark municipalities with some 280,000 residents sport and cultural activities have been suspended, public transportation has been stopped and regional borders have been closed. Only people with so-called "critical functions" such as police and health officials and different authorities are being permitted to cross municipal boundaries. People in the region have been urged to be tested. As of Saturday, restaurants must close, and school students from fifth grade and up will switch to remote learning Monday.

"We must knock down completely this virus variant," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said Thursday, adding that the mutated virus had been found in 12 people — 11 in northern Denmark and one in western Denmark. Last month, Denmark started culling millions of minks in the north of the country after COVID-19 infections were reported among the stock there. Nationwide, at least 216 out of the 1,139 fur farms in Denmark have now been infected.

The coronavirus evolves constantly and, to date, there is no evidence that any of the mutations pose an increased danger to people. Kaare Moelbak of Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark, said the virus variant was registered in August and September, and no mutations have been found since, so it was not known if it "still exists." Denmark, the world's largest mink fur exporter, produces an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.

Danish fur farmers have said the cull may spell the end of the industry in the country.

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on...

Ruckus over farm laws in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes over the Centres farm laws as soon as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought a resolution thanking the Union government for introducing reforms in the agriculture sector. Congress M...
