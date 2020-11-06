Maha: Nagpur records 332 new COVID-19 cases; nine more deaths

At least 332 persons tested positive for coronavirus, raising the caseload in Maharashtra's Nagpur district to 1,04,509 on Friday, an official said. With nine more casualties reported during the day, the toll in the region reached 3,456, of which Nagpur city alone accounts for 2,444 deaths, the official said.

Besides this, 366 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 97,498, he said. There are currently 3,555 active cases in the district, he added.