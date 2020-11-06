Jalna with over 11k cases to get post COVID-19 care clinic

Jalna with over 11k cases to get post COVID-19 care clinicPTI | Jalna | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:07 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inJalna reached 11,174 after 98 people were detected with theinfection on Friday, an official said
So far, 10,389 people have recovered and 297 havesuccumbed to the infection, he added
Meanwhile, Jalna Collector Ravindra Binwade said apost COVID-19 care clinic will begin soon here with tele-radiology and OPD facilities.
