Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA panel votes successful study on Biogen Alzheimer's drug cannot stand alone

The expert panel on Friday is set to vote on three other questions including whether the results from the successful study alone could be considered as the main evidence of the drug's effectiveness in treating Alzheimer's. The panel will also discuss results from a third early-stage study providing supportive evidence of aducanumab's efficacy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 02:23 IST
U.S. FDA panel votes successful study on Biogen Alzheimer's drug cannot stand alone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted that one of two large studies on Biogen Inc's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug cannot be viewed alone without regard for the other failed trial. Eight members of the expert panel voted that both trials must be taken into consideration, one voted that the successful trial could stand as proof of efficacy on its own and two were uncertain.

The FDA is expected to make its approval decision by March. The drug, aducanumab, is poised to become the first new treatment for the disease in decades and the first that appears to be able to slow progression of the fatal, mind-wasting condition, should it win U.S. approval. Biogen shares were halted ahead of the advisory panel meeting.

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and there is "a profound and enormous unmet medical need" for new treatments, Billy Dunn, director of neurology products for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said during the meeting. Biogen in October last year revived its plans to seek approval for aducanumab, months after it had said that an independent futility analysis of its two pivotal trials showed they were unlikely to succeed.

Biogen said it changed course after a new analysis showed a high dose of the drug could slow disease progression. The FDA staff earlier this week said data from one of the trials "provides the primary evidence of effectiveness" and a clinically meaningful treatment effect.

They said failure of a second large trial did not detract from the findings of the positive study. The expert panel on Friday is set to vote on three other questions including whether the results from the successful study alone could be considered as the main evidence of the drug's effectiveness in treating Alzheimer's.

The panel will also discuss results from a third early-stage study providing supportive evidence of aducanumab's efficacy. The FDA is not obligated to abide by its advisory panel recommendations, but typically does.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens; Vogue hails Prince Charles

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teensFor French DJ and record producer David Guetta, lockdown has been a welcome relief from a punishing, if stellar, career and brought back some ...

Odd News Roundup: Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way; Nestle uses insect protein in Purina pet food and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Doctors self-funded test lab leads way in Somalias COVID fightHaving scraped money together following medical studies abroad, Somali doctor Abdullahi Sheikdon Dini opened Mogadishus first ad...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms

Global stock markets edged higher and the dollar sank to a two-month low on Friday as investors awaited final vote processing in the U.S. presidential election that more and more showed Joe Biden on the verge of winning the White House.Trea...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

U.S. stocks held near the unchanged mark on Friday to close out a strong week as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020