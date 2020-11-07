Left Menu
Czech Republic reports 11,549 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 196

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 13:48 IST
The Czech Republic reported 11,549 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 6, raising the country's total tally since the pandemic started to 403,497, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

The ministry also recorded 196 new deaths, including 110 on Friday along with revisions from previous days. The country has registered the most deaths per capita in Europe in the past two weeks and one of the continent's highest infection rates.

Some 4,330 people in all have died in relation to COVID-19 in the central European country of 10.7 million.

