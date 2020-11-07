Left Menu
Kerala adds 7201 new COVID-19 cases; toll climbs to 1668

As many as 7120 have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries so far 3,95,624, while 83,261 are under treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. The Covid case load in the state has mounted to 4,80,669 with the new additions.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:04 IST
(Eds: rpting after correcting figure in 3rd para) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI): Kerala recorded 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 61 health workers, as the toll climbed to 1668 with 28 new fatalities. As many as 7120 have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries so far 3,95,624, while 83,261 are under treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

The Covid case load in the state has mounted to 4,80,669 with the new additions. In the last 24 hours, 64,051 samples have been tested while so far 50,49,635 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases (1042), followed by Kozhikode 971, Thrissur 864 and Thiruvananthapuram 719, the minister said. Of the positive cases, 6,316 persons were infected through contact while 96 had come from outside the state.

As many as 3,07,107 are under observationin various districts, including 20,785 in hospitals. Fourteen new areas were includedin the hot spot list and 38 were removed.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

