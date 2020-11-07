Left Menu
Maha: 241 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik; 3 more die

Of the cases reported so far, Nashik city accounts for 63,077 infections, while 27,362 were from other parts of the district, 4,186 from Malegaon and 726 from outside the district, it was stated.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:31 IST
The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 95,351, after 241 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said. With three more casualties during the day, the toll in the district rose to 1,699, the official said, adding that no fresh fatalities were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits.

Of the cases reported so far, Nashik city accounts for 63,077 infections, while 27,362 were from other parts of the district, 4,186 from Malegaon and 726 from outside the district, it was stated. As many as 317 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 90,796, the official added.

