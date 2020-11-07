Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The fresh infections pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 recovery count rose to 3,59,071 as a record 4,339 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state improved to 89.46 per cent, it said.

Fifty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,235, the bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by North 24 Parganas (15), Howrah and Hooghly (four each) and South 24 Parganas (three), it said.

Forty-eight of the fresh fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 35,088 active coronavirus cases.

The state has so far tested 48.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,227 in the last 24 hours, it added..