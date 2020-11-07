Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries

The fresh infections pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said. West Bengal's COVID-19 recovery count rose to 3,59,071 as a record 4,339 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state improved to 89.46 per cent, it said. Fifty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,235, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:39 IST
Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The fresh infections pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 recovery count rose to 3,59,071 as a record 4,339 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state improved to 89.46 per cent, it said.

Fifty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,235, the bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by North 24 Parganas (15), Howrah and Hooghly (four each) and South 24 Parganas (three), it said.

Forty-eight of the fresh fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 35,088 active coronavirus cases.

The state has so far tested 48.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,227 in the last 24 hours, it added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28...

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020