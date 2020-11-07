Routine surgeries started in GMC, associated hospital in Jammu

After remaining suspended for over seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the routine surgeries have started at the Government Medical College (GMC) and its associated hospital here. The GMC administration started the routine surgeries of orthopedics, surgery, eye and neurosurgery departments in the operation theatres of hospital and associate hospitals, GMC principal Shashi Sudhan said.

She said a total 18 surgeries were conducted in surgery department, 22 in orthopaedics, 51 in eye department and five surgeries have been conducted in GMC from November 2 to November 7. She said surgeries regarding gynaecology will be started from Monday. "A well-equipped operation theatre for gynaecology has been created in ENT hospital and shall be made functional by next week as assured by medical superintendent and HoD, gynecology," the principal said.

Regarding COVID-19 cases, the principal said the GMC had a total of 53 patients, out of whom 25 had been put on oxygen support and 10 others provided with a ventilator and BiPAP facility. She said a total of 562 cylinders had been consumed in the past 24 hours, out of which 556 oxygen cylinders have been consumed in GMC and six cylinders consumed in chest disease hospital.

"GMC has a buffer stock of around 1,127 cylinders and chest disease hospital has a buffer stock of 90 oxygen cylinders," Sudhan said. PTI TAS HMB.