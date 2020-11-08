Portugal imposes local night-time curfews as COVID-19 cases hit record

Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases reached a record high, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced in the early hours of Sunday.

The overnight curfew, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., will come into force across 121 of the country's 308 municipalities, including Lisbon and Porto, on Monday as the country enters a 15-day state of emergency.

Costa also announced people will not be able to leave their homes between 1 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the next two weekends - on both Saturday and Sunday. Some commercial outlets will close during these times, he said.