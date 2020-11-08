Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally. The state added about 6,800 new cases a day in the past week on average, based on a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 05:58 IST
Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week. In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally. The surge is straining medical facilities, with the city of El Paso converting a convention center into a field hospital.

If Texas were a country, it would be the tenth most affected in the world for total COVID-19 cases. The state added about 6,800 new cases a day in the past week on average, based on a Reuters tally. Texas, which accounts for over 10% of total U.S. cases, reported the largest number of new cases in the United States last week and was followed by the state of Illinois, which has half as many people.

California, which was the first U.S. state to surpass 600,000 cases of COVID-19 back in August, is currently just short of Texas in the number of infections and deaths. The most populous U.S. state has added roughly 30,000 cases in the last seven days, and has reported over 950,000 cases of coronavirus.

Los Angeles County in California, which carries 33% of the state's caseload, has so far registered the highest number of deaths at 7,118 as of Nov. 5. With the holiday season and cold weather fast approaching, health officials have been raising an alarm to contain the spike in cases in the last few weeks.

The United States is the worst affected country in the world, with over to 9.8 million cases reported and over 230,000 deaths.

Also Read: Over 7 million voted early in Texas, Harris to campaign Friday

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he can not congratulate a winner of the U.S. presidential election until all legal proceedings are concluded, calling his decision politically prudent.Democrat Joe Biden wo...

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week. In Texas, the ...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi favored to win ahead of general election

Myanmar votes on Sunday in an election seen as a referendum on a fledgling democratic government whose reputation collapsed overseas amid allegations of genocide but which remains popular at home.Leader Aung San Suu Kyis National League for...

Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona

Republican President Donald Trumps campaign said on Saturday it had sued in Arizona, alleging that the Southwestern states most populous county incorrectly rejected votes cast on Election Day by some voters in the U.S. presidential race. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020