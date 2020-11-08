Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka to lift capital district lockdown; warns people to be more vigilant

Sri Lankan government has said it will lift the ongoing capital district lockdown on Monday, warning people to be more vigilant to prevent a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Silva said that several areas in the province would still be under isolation. The capital city and the adjoining Gampaha district was under quarantine curfew continuously over the last 10 days.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:46 IST
Sri Lanka to lift capital district lockdown; warns people to be more vigilant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan government has said it will lift the ongoing capital district lockdown on Monday, warning people to be more vigilant to prevent a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka has so far reported 13,419 cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths related to it. Some 7,700 of them have been cured so far.

"The curfew which was in force on the Western province will be lifted at 5 am tomorrow", Army Commander Shavendra Silva, who heads the national operations center to prevent COVID-19, said. However, Silva said that several areas in the province would still be under isolation.

The capital city and the adjoining Gampaha district was under quarantine curfew continuously over the last 10 days. The city has recorded multiple cases of infections since early October when the island came to be hit by two large clusters of infections. "If people don't want to be careful in following health guidelines there is this threat for a lot more serious third wave," Dr Jayaruwan Bandara, spokesperson for the health ministry, said. He said public must have a change of clothing when they return home after work outside.

Dr Sudath Samaraweera, the chief epidemiologist, said there are a large number of asymptomatic cases. "They spread the virus so fast that is why we have created intermediate quarantine centres to isolate them," he said. Health authorities said 50,000 rapid antigen test kits provided by the WHO have been received.

When the island experienced its second wave on October 4 there was only 3,396 cases with just 13 deaths. The infected figure has jumped four times since then.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramkumar settles for runner-up finish again on his birthday

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again settled for a runner-up finish on the Challenger circuit, losing the final of the Eckental event to American Sebastian Korda, here on Sunday. The unseeded Indian, celebrating his 26th birth...

Lankan court orders seized Indian fishing boats to be destroyed: Officials

A court in Sri Lanka has permitted officials to destroy several Indian mechanised fishing boats seized in the last 3-4 years for allegedly crossing into the island nation territory, officials here said on Sunday. The court in Jaffna gave th...

Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for alleged phone use in custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted from Alibaug to Taloja jail in Maharashtras Raigad district, police said. Goswami was moved to Taloja ...

Flight operations begin from Darbhanga

Flight operations under regional connectivity scheme RCS started Sunday from Bihars Darbhanga airport, as announced earlier by Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri. The minister who had visited Darbhanga on September 13 to review the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020