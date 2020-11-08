Left Menu
COVID-19: India donates ventilators to Nepal government

India has donated 28 ICU ventilators to the Nepal government to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy here said on Sunday. “Government of India has donated 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal government to support in its fight against COVID – 19,” the embassy said in a statement. The ventilators were handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra to Nepal's Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the statement said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"During the handing over ceremony, Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India's solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to contain the pandemic, and reaffirmed India's commitment to provide all necessary help in this regard," the statement said.

