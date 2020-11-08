Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the UP government, out of the 26 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the state, five were reported from Meerut, while two deaths were from Gorakhpur.

Of the 2,247 fresh cases, Lucknow accounted for 231 cases followed by 223 in Ghaziabad, 204 in Meerut and 139 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In the past 24 hours, 1,858 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged. Till now, 4,67,108 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,249, according to the health bulletin..