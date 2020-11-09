EU grants Armenia 35.6 mln euro to ease impact of coronavirus
The European Union (EU) said on Monday it had disbursed a 35.6 million-euro grant to Armenia to support the South Caucasus country's economy and provide more protection against the novel coronavirus. Armenia reported 107,466 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,580 deaths, as of Monday, the highest level in the South Caucasus region.Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:00 IST
The European Union (EU) said on Monday it had disbursed a 35.6 million-euro grant to Armenia to support the South Caucasus country's economy and provide more protection against the novel coronavirus. The grant is a part of a 92 million-euro assistance package for Armenia announced last April, which included restructured and new funds to help support the ex-Soviet country's economy and healthcare system as it fights the outbreak.
"The EU's decision follows a positive assessment on progress in selected sector reform areas, macroeconomic stability, public financial management and state budget transparency," it said in a statement. Armenia reported 107,466 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,580 deaths, as of Monday, the highest level in the South Caucasus region.
