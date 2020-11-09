Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

With the first vaccines only expected to be available in limited amounts, the German research centre Leopoldina and Ethics Council set out recommendations on how to prioritise delivery in a position paper on Monday. First in line should be those who are at risk due to their age or pre-existing conditions, particularly people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, the experts said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:58 IST
Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to its national vaccine strategy seen by Reuters on Monday, as experts presented guidelines on who should be first-in-line for the shots.

The paper sets out seven potential vaccines which are expected to complete testing this year or next and could be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups. These include shots from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, as well as Moderna. "Assuming that a favourable risk-benefit ratio can be confirmed, first approvals are expected in Q1/2021 at the earliest," the 15-page health ministry paper says.

Germany plans to set up centralised vaccination centres to inoculate priority groups in the first instance which will be supported by mobile teams, Reuters reported last week. With the first vaccines only expected to be available in limited amounts, the German research centre Leopoldina and Ethics Council set out recommendations on how to prioritise delivery in a position paper on Monday.

First in line should be those who are at risk due to their age or pre-existing conditions, particularly people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, the experts said. The second priority group should include those exposed to the virus through their jobs who could also spread infections to vulnerable people such as front-line healthcare workers.

For the third group, the experts proposed those who are needed to maintain public life, including health authority officials, police and security staff, firefighters and teachers. Detailed recommendations will only be possible once late-stage data on the characteristics of vaccines is available, the experts said.

To achieve sufficient immunity within the population, Germany will need around 70% of people to get vaccinated, said Leopoldina President Gerald Haug, adding building trust around vaccines would be vital. Vaccination will not be mandatory. The German government will pay for the vaccines, while the cost of setting up the vaccination centres will be borne by the states and public and private health insurers where appropriate.

To get an overview on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Germany will collect non-personal data including information on age, sex, place of residence, vaccination date, vaccine product and vaccination dose administered, the ministry paper says.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Rs 25,000 cr will be spent on Gairsain's planned development in next 10 yrs: CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday celebrated Uttarakhands 21st foundation day in Gairsain which was declared the summer capital of the state in March and said Rs 25,000 crore would be spent on the towns planned development over...

Safexpress opens 56th logistics park in Kolkata

Supply chain and logistics company, Safexpress launched its 56th ultra-modern logistics park near the city on Monday. The state-of-the-art facility is located on Durgapur Expressway and spread over 2.75 lakh square feet, a company official...

Traffic movement resumes between Mizoram, Assam as blockade ends after 12 days

Movement of vehicles between Mizoram and Assam resumed on Monday with the blockade on National Highway-306 being lifted after 12 days as the border tension between the two Northeastern states eased, officials said. Mizorams Deputy Inspector...

US News Roundup: Biden team held COVID-19 talks with Operation Warp Speed drugmakers before election; U.S. crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surges and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Biden team held COVID-19 talks with Operation Warp Speed drugmakers before electionU.S. President-elect Joe Bidens healthcare advisers have held talks with drugmaker executives on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020