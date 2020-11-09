Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:31 IST
Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries.

Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual. "We're in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope," Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer's senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. "We're very encouraged." Authorities have stressed it's unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and limited initial supplies will be rationed.

The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world — four of them so far in huge studies in the US. Another US company, Moderna Inc, also has said it hopes to be able to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration later this month. Volunteers in the final-stage studies, and the researchers, don't know who received the real vaccine or a dummy shot. But a week after their second required dose, Pfizer's study began counting the number who developed COVID-19 symptoms and were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Because the study hasn't ended, Gruber couldn't say how many in each group had infections. Doing the math, that would mean almost all the infections counted so far had to have occurred in people who got the dummy shots..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to surge as vaccine moves step closer

U.S. stock prices surged on Monday as news of the first successful late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials stirred hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-driven crisis.With markets also benefitting from a bounce after Joe Bidens c...

Health News Roundup: Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in first quarter 2021 at the earliest; U.S. crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surges and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in first quarter 2021 at the earliestGermany does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to its nati...

Rs 25,000 cr will be spent on Gairsain's planned development in next 10 yrs: CM

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday celebrated Uttarakhands 21st foundation day in Gairsain which was declared the summer capital of the state in March and said Rs 25,000 crore would be spent on the towns planned development over...

Safexpress opens 56th logistics park in Kolkata

Supply chain and logistics company, Safexpress launched its 56th ultra-modern logistics park near the city on Monday. The state-of-the-art facility is located on Durgapur Expressway and spread over 2.75 lakh square feet, a company official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020