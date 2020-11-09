Trump cheers Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine results
President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Pfizer Ic's experimental COVID-19 vaccine results, and the stock market boost it brought. "STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" he said in a Twitter post.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:10 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Pfizer Ic's experimental COVID-19 vaccine results, and the stock market boost it brought.
"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" he said in a Twitter post.
