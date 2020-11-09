Goa sees 144 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 232 recover

Goa sees 144 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 232 recoverPTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:28 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went upby 144 to reach 45,209 on Monday, while the toll touched 647as four people succumbed to the infection, an official said
He said 232 people for discharged during the day,taking the overall count of such cases to 42,678, leaving thestate with 1,884 active cases
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases45,209, new cases 144, death toll 647, discharged 42,678,active cases 1,884, samples tested till date 3,14,183.
