New York Governor expects coronavirus rates to continue rising into winter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter.

Both the state and New York City have seen positive test rates creep above 2% again in recent days. "The numbers are undeniable," he told reporters on a conference call. "The best you can do is manage the increase."

Earlier on Monday, New York City mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city may soon enter a second wave of infections after grappling with what at the time was the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year. He said New Yorkers may see restrictions reintroduced, saying he now thought indoor dining, even at restricted capacity, should be reconsidered, though he said that decision ultimately rested with Cuomo.

