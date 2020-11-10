Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Highly effective vaccine, new warning signs, disrupted heart rhythm

New study adds to COVID-19 symptom list Fever, coughing, and shortness of breath are known symptoms of COVID-19, but other warning signs can include weakness, poor blood sugar control and gastrointestinal complaints, according to a new study published on Saturday in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 02:23 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Highly effective vaccine, new warning signs, disrupted heart rhythm
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Pfizer vaccine appears highly effective An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SA appears to be more than 90% effective, based on data analyzed midway through a gold-standard clinical trial, the companies announced on Monday. The trial has enrolled 43,538 participants so far, including many from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds. Pfizer said researchers had analyzed 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants and found the vast majority of the infections were in volunteers in the placebo group. The trial is expected to continue until 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are available for analysis. BioNTech's co-founder and chief executive said he was optimistic that the protective effect of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine would last for at least a year. (https://reut.rs/3p80uoJ; https://reut.rs/36pRJxM; https://bit.ly/36i8lr8)

New study adds to COVID-19 symptom list Fever, coughing, and shortness of breath are known symptoms of COVID-19, but other warning signs can include weakness, poor blood sugar control and gastrointestinal complaints, according to a new study published on Saturday in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine. Researchers analyzed nearly 12,000 visits by adult patients to emergency departments at five New York City hospitals. They found COVID-19 in 57.5% of patients who went to the hospital because of weakness, falls, or altered mental status, in 55.5% of those who came in because their blood sugar was out of control, and in 51.4% of patients whose chief complaint was a gastrointestinal problem. Patients over the age of 65 tended to have more atypical complaints such as diarrhea, fatigue and weakness. Patients with dehydration, altered mental status, falls and high blood sugar were at higher risk for death in the study. The new findings can help hospitals provide better care and are "also important for family members and people that work with the elderly to better identify possible warning signs of COVID-19 infection," coauthor Dr. Christopher Clifford of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai told Reuters. (https://bit.ly/3pcqjnp)

COVID-19 can fuse heart cells, disrupt rhythm COVID-19 can disrupt the heart's electric system, according to a report undergoing peer review at a Nature Research journal. The heart pumps blood by sending electrical signals through its "conducting cells" to tell "muscle cells" to contract. Normally, each conducting cell activates the one next to it in a domino effect to ensure smooth contractions. An autopsy of a COVID-19 patient found the virus had infected her heart in an unusual patchy pattern, "with small islands of infected cells here and there," Dr. Jay Schneider of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota told Reuters. Upon further study in the laboratory, his team realized the spike protein on the surface of the new coronavirus can create holes between neighboring cells, causing them to fuse together. So instead of orderly electrical signal transmission and a steady heart rhythm, the signals flow like "a tsunami tidal wave" through the fused cells.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this weeks Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open,...

GRAPHIC-Tracking the vaccine race

The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data. Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Mon...

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show from vote boycotted by opposition

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

In the first days of Greta Thunbergs solitary sidewalk protest outside Swedish Parliament in August 2018, most walk right past her. Some pause and ask why shes not in school. But people steadily begin to take notice of the steadfast 16-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020